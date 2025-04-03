SOMSD Board of School Estimate To Discuss Preliminary Review: Assessing Current Financial Status & Planning for 2025-26 on April 7

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:
Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education Administration Building, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in the District Meeting Room at 6:30 pm on the evening of April 7, 2025, for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss the Preliminary Review: Assessing Current Financial Status & Planning for 2025-26. Action will not be taken.
Agenda, to the extent known:
- Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
- Discussion: Preliminary Review: Assessing Current Financial Status & Planning for 2025-26
Choose one of three options to view the meeting:
- Channel 35 in Maplewood
- Channel 19 in South Orange
- Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange
Join By Computer/Smartphone
- Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
- Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment
Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
- Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
- Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
- Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:
- April 7, 2025 – Public Session Comment Signup For Webex (Click Here) (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeZgyC1rQ7A8okdVOTr1oyrQ_lxbId7iq10PSYcgsUltI8IZw/viewform)
Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting
Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:
Event: Board of School Estimate Meeting
Date / Time: April 7, 2025 at 6:30 PM
Webex Link: Click Here
Event Number: 2348 777 5916
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.
Imani Moody, Board Secretary