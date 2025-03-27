Maplewood Village to Host Community Fundraising Event on Monday, March 31st in Partnership with Ani Ramen House 

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Ani Ramen House, a beloved local restaurant, is teaming up with local non-profit, the Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA), for a special fundraising event on Monday, March 31st, to support the MVA’s upcoming community projects in Maplewood. For one day only, Ani Ramen House will donate 20% of the total food and beverage bill (excluding tax and gratuity) for each diner to the MVA.

The funds raised from this event will directly contribute to placemaking projects aimed at enhancing the community’s public spaces that contribute to creating a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere in the heart of Maplewood Village.

Event Details

Date – Monday, March 31st

Location – Ani Ramen House, 149 Maplewood Ave

Time – 11am-9pm, lunch through until dinner service

Offer – 20% of total food and beverage bill (excluding tax and gratuity) donated to MVA by presenting the digital flyer

Seating – First come, first served (no reservations accepted)

“We are excited to partner with the Maplewood Village Alliance to help fund important projects that will benefit the entire community,” said Jo Patterson, manager of Ani Ramen House, Maplewood location. “This is a great opportunity for our customers to enjoy a delicious meal on a Monday, and to contribute to making Maplewood Village even better. We invite everyone to come out, enjoy a fantastic meal, and support the continued growth and revitalization of Maplewood Village!”

This partnership is the first of many that Ani Ramen House plans to host in the coming months. Each month Ani plans to partner with a different local non-profit organization to help contribute to the community. The MVA Board remarks, “ we are incredibly grateful to Ani Ramen House for their continued support and generosity. Ani Ramen has been a true pillar of our community, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this event. Their commitment to supporting local non-profits helps make our local community a better place for everyone, and we can’t thank them enough for their contributions.”

About Ani Ramen House

Ani Ramen House is a popular local eatery known for its flavorful and authentic ramen dishes, bao buns, and more, offering a cozy atmosphere and exceptional service. Since opening, Ani Ramen House has become a favorite destination for food lovers in the Maplewood area.

About the Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA)

The MVA is a local non-profit organization committed to improving and revitalizing the Maplewood Village district. The MVA works with local businesses, residents, and government agencies to create a successful, thriving, vibrant, sustainable, and attractive community for all.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Maplewood Village Alliance, visit here.