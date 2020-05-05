Maplewood Mayor Reports Total of 263 COVID-19 Cases

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, May 4, 2020:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division numbers for Saturday through Monday are as follows:

Total Cases: 263 (Just 4 new cases, ages 39 to 63)

Total Deaths: 21

Total recovered cases: 120 (+2)

Positive test rate: 38% (-5%)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 128,269

Essex County confirmed cases: 14,621.

State aggregate data resources:

Daily case summary updates.

Demographics.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website.

Congressman Payne will attend May 5th Township Committee Meeting.

Congressman Donald Payne will join tomorrow evening’s 7:30pm Township Committee meeting to provide an update to Maplewood residents regarding initiatives in Washington D.C. to support residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19. The congressman will speak at the beginning of the meeting right after the introduction of the agenda. Residents can watch tomorrow’s meeting on the Township’s YouTube channel.

Face | Covering Recommendations

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.