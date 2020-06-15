Mayor McGehee Update June 14: Testing Opportunity, Awareness to Action Forum

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

June 14, 2020 – An update from Mayor McGehee

Testing Opportunity

Our testing partnership with Salerno Medical Associates will continue next week.

Online registration is now available at salernomedicalassociates.fullslate.com or print out and complete the three required forms and bring them along with your ID and health insurance card to expedite the sign in process.

Time: 8am to 3pm

Location: 129 Boyden Ave. – Maplewood Office of Emergency Management Building

When you arrive: Enter through the Maplewood Community Pool Parking Lot and park your vehicle. This is a walk through and they are conducting up to 125 tests each day.

All insurances are accepted (private, Medicare, Medicaid). You MUST bring an insurance card with you and a form of I.D. is required. If you do not have insurance, please bring your social security card to be tested and there will be no charge.

The testing process is a throat swab and blood sample for COVID-antibodies, provided by a professional licensed nurse.

Thanks for Health Officer Candice Davenport and our Health Division for their efforts.

Please get tested, whether you have symptoms or not, First come, first serve. Kids 70 pounds or greater are welcome to get tested.

Public Health Division Update

The Maplewood Public Health Division cumulative and new numbers for Thursday 6/11 and Friday 6/12 are as follows:

Total Cases: 303 (+4) Age range: 16 to 49.

Probable Cases: 9 (+2)

Total Deaths: 26

Total recovered cases: 237 (+9)

For statewide statistics, please visit the dashboard.

Check out the Maplewood COVID-19 website.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE MEETING Live-stream – Tuesday June 16th, 7:30 pm.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the township’s Youtube Channel and via Zoom.

There will be no live broadcast on FIOS 24 or Comcast 35 due to the remote nature of the meeting.

To interact with us during the public comment portion of the meeting, please join our meeting via ZOOM by registering here.

Additionally, during the public comment portion of the meeting, the chat function on the YouTube channel will be enabled. Please state your full name, address, and type your comment and it will be addressed during the meeting.

Awareness to Action Forum

Mayor McGehee and the Maplewood Township Committee present: From Awareness to Action

A forum on Law Enforcement Accountability, Mass Incarceration in America and The Treatment of Black People in our community.

Friday June 19th (Juneteenth), 7pm.

Register in advance for this webinar here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The forum will also be streamed live on the Township’s YouTube channel.

Please join us.

Opening Up Our Community

Outdoor dining begins and retail at reduced indoor capacity and on sidewalks/in public spaces tomorrow, Monday June 15th.

Please be aware that in the coming days several angled parking spaces along Maplewood Avenue will become designated parklets or 15 min curbside pickup spaces.

Adjustments are also coming to Highland Avenue, making it a one way going Westbound and reducing the speed to 15 miles an hour.

When dining please do your part and be mindful of the public safety measures that we have implemented and that each restaurant has agreed to. WE are in this together.

More to come.

Mayor Frank