Seton Hall University Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations for Fall 2021 Semester

On May 14, Seton Hall University posted an update to its website announcing that “the University is requiring every member of the Seton Hall community to be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester, subject to exemptions for religious beliefs, pre-existing health conditions, or personal reasons while COVID-19 vaccines are authorized on an emergency-use basis.”
The release continued: “To assess the immunization level in our community, we are also requiring each member of our University community to complete a Confidential Vaccine Declaration.”
Read the full release from Seton Hall University here:
As we continue preparations for the coming academic year, the University has thoughtfully considered the role COVID-19 vaccinations will play in safeguarding our community’s health and safety. We know that reaching a high vaccination level in our University population is an important factor in achieving the primarily in-person fall semester we are planning.
Love of neighbor is at the heart of Seton Hall’s Catholic identity and mission. We care for one another — and for the communities of which we are a part. The choice to be vaccinated, as Pope Francis has noted, is an act of loving concern for the health and safety of those around us.
Currently, several colleges across the nation are mandating vaccinations for students and, in some cases, faculty, staff and administrators, while accepting certain exemptions.
Having a high vaccination level among our community members (students, faculty, clergy, staff, and administrators) — and being able to document it — is vitally important. Therefore, the University is requiring every member of the Seton Hall community to be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester, subject to exemptions for religious beliefs, pre-existing health conditions, or personal reasons while COVID-19 vaccines are authorized on an emergency-use basis.
To assess the immunization level in our community, we are also requiring each member of our University community to complete a Confidential Vaccine Declaration.
Starting on Monday, May 17, you will be prompted to complete the confidential declaration when you log in to your PirateNet account. Please note that you may be asked to provide proof of vaccination should Seton Hall collect additional information in the future.
Thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions, please contact the HICT.
We look forward to seeing all of you in the very near future.
Sincerely,
Seton Hall University Executive Cabinet