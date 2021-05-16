Seton Hall University Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations for Fall 2021 Semester

On May 14, Seton Hall University posted an update to its website announcing that “the University is requiring every member of the Seton Hall community to be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the fall 2021 semester, subject to exemptions for religious beliefs, pre-existing health conditions, or personal reasons while COVID-19 vaccines are authorized on an emergency-use basis.”

The release continued: “To assess the immunization level in our community, we are also requiring each member of our University community to complete a Confidential Vaccine Declaration.”

Read the full release from Seton Hall University here:

As we continue preparations for the coming academic year, the University has thoughtfully considered the role COVID-19 vaccinations will play in safeguarding our community’s health and safety. We know that reaching a high vaccination level in our University population is an important factor in achieving the primarily in-person fall semester we are planning.