Turtle Back Zoo Announces ‘Zoo and You Virtual Dash’ to Support Pandemic Relief Fund

From the Zoological Society of New Jersey:

Support New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and Essex County Turtle Back Zoo

Essex County Turtle Back Zoo and the Zoological Society of NJ launched ZOO AND YOU VIRTUAL DASH in support of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and Turtle Back Zoo’s animal welfare program.

“We are grateful that the Zoological Society of New Jersey is focusing their fundraising to benefit the NJPRF. These funds will help us provide aid to New Jersey’s most-affected residents. Partnerships with leading non-profits such as the Zoological Society of NJ allow us to leverage resources to better relieve the burdens that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on our state’s vulnerable populations.” – Josh Weinreich, CEO of New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

Adam J. Kerins, Executive Director of the Zoological Society of NJ said “We are very excited to support the efforts of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and keep people moving during this time of social distancing.”

People interested in participating can create a personal or a team fundraising page. Participants are asked to select a goal for the challenge and record daily step counts to virtually circle the perimeter of New Jersey. People can share how they are participating with posts and pictures on the social media tag #ZOOANDYOU.

In a time of social distancing, this campaign intends to unite us in support of vital causes to keep both animals and humans safe, healthy, and happy. For more information visit zooandyou.org.