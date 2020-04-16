Village Trattoria Re-Opens in Maplewood with Curbside Service and Grocery Items

From Village Trattoria:

We know you’ve all been eagerly waiting for this: The Trattoria is happy to announce we are reopening!

Things may seem a little different at first. We took our time because we wanted to reopen in the safest, most responsible way possible. We’ve limited our menu. There’s been a change to our days/hours of operation. New plans and procedures have been developed, both for the protection of our staff and our customers. We changed our packaging to make disinfecting and reheating easier. We even launched an online store! Maplewood will reopen Wednesday, 4/15, South Orange will reopen at a later date.

From the Village Trattoria Website: Don’t worry, we’re still serving MOST of your favorites: grilled salmon, chicken francese & marsala, parms, veggies, vodka sauce and of course the buffalo pie! And many more. Check out our website, [for] the limited menu under the “online ordering” tab! While you’re at it, click the link to our online store and stock up on some hard-to-find essentials like gloves and paper towels, maybe even a sweet treat or two!