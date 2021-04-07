Your NJ Vaccine Eligibility Q&A

This story was written and produced by NJ Spotlight. It is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. To read more, visit njspotlight.com.

Click here for the original article, written by Genesis Obando.

Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration have a goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million New Jersey adults against COVID-19 by June 30. So far, almost 1.9 million are considered fully vaccinated — some versions of vaccine require two doses — and about 3 million have received at least one shot.

Vaccine eligibility in the state has been expanded and will soon expand further.

