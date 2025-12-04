Dickens Village Returns to Maplewood Village

From the Maplewood Village Alliance:

For more than 60 years, the beloved Dickens Village and the spirit of A Christmas Carol comes to life in Ricalton Square. Miniature houses recreate scenes from the classic tale, complete with fireplaces, stockings, antique toys, a town bakery, and other charming period details. Each house offers something unique to discover, creating a magical backdrop for seasonal traditions, shopping, and community cheer.

Opening Day: Saturday, December 6, 2025 | 1–4 PM

Santa arrives at 1 PM, holiday music fills the afternoon, and be sure to stop by the petting zoo and enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride in the Village. The tree lighting ceremony begins at 4:30 PM with remarks from the Maplewood Township Committee. A seasonal menorah will also be on display for Hanukkah alongside the tree.

Additional Dates:

The houses reopen Saturdays, December 13 and 20, from 1–4 PM, featuring visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, and a 2 PM holiday concert at the Burgdorff Center.

Breakfast with Santa at St. James’s Gate

Adding to the festive celebrations, families are invited to Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 13 at 9 AM, St. James’s Gate (167 Maplewood Ave). Guests are encouraged to bring their holiday cheer and their picture-ready finest attire for this cozy Maplewood Village tradition. Tickets are available for presale at St. James’s Gate.

$10 per person, all ages welcome

Includes a full hot breakfast

Free photo op with Santa

Subject to availability

Make a Day of It

Dickens Village is a perfect outing for all ages and an ideal opportunity to explore Maplewood Village’s charming and unique shops. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a warm drink or a festive bite at one of the many local eateries. This free, family-friendly event is a much-anticipated celebration of Maplewood’s historic charm and the magic of the holiday season.

This cherished tradition is made possible by the generosity of local business sponsors and the dedication of community volunteers. Dickens Village is co-chaired by Ellen Davenport, Kathryn Porter, and Veronica McLeavey-Fisher, whose commitment brings this seasonal treasure to life each year.

Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director ErinRose Baldry shares, “Dickens Village is a long-standing annual tradition that the entire community looks forward to each year. By now it has a large following and degree of notoriety, attracting visitors from all over New Jersey. It truly is a magical way to celebrate the holiday season while experiencing Maplewood Village’s historic charm, and its unique shops and restaurants.”

The event is ADA – stroller-accessible, and weather dependent. For updates, follow @MaplewoodVillageNJ on Instagram. More details visit here.