Essex County Announces Plans for Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. After a year hiatus because of the pandemic, this year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, December 5th at the following locations:

Essex County Kip’s Castle Park

22 Crestmont Road, Verona

973-433-7469; www.EssexCountyParks.org

Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens

474 Upper Mountain Avenue, Upper Montclair

973-783-5974; www.presbyirisgardens.org

Admission is free. Open Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

Ballantine House at Newark Museum

49 Washington Street, Newark

973-596-6648; www.newarkmuseum.org

Admission is $15 adults; $8 for children, seniors and students with valid I.D.; free for museum members, Newark residents, Newark college students with valid IDs and children 2 years and younger. Open Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. (The exhibit is open through January 5, 2022.)

Canfield-Morgan House and Museum

903 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

973-239-5414; www.cedargrovehistoricalsociety.org

Admission is free, donations are accepted. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Crane Homestead

289 Westville Avenue, West Caldwell

973-226-8976

Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Grover Cleveland Birthplace

207 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell

973-226-0001; www.clevelandbirthplace.org

There is a limit of six visitors every 20 to 30 minutes. Admission is free, donations accepted. Open Saturday and Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

Kingsland Manor

3 Kingsland Street, Nutley

973-661-3410; www.kingslandmanor.org

Admission is free. Donations are gratefully appreciated. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1- 4 p.m.

Montclair Historical Society Properties: Crane House and Historic YWCA

110 Orange Road, Montclair

973-744-1796; www.montclairhistorical.org

Admission is free. Open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Van Tassel Funeral Home

337 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield

973-743-1234

Admission is free. Open Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

“The Holiday House Tour is a great example of organizations throughout the County pooling their resources to create a wonderful event for families to enjoy and to provide insight into how past holidays were celebrated,” DiVincenzo said. “Take a break from the hustle and bustle this December and visit local homes and landmarks that will have decked the halls in holiday extravagance for one spectacular weekend. Tour historic Essex County with your friends and delight in the spirit of the season,” DiVincenzo said.

The public can visit each site at their own pace. The houses will be exquisitely decorated for the holidays and be open for public viewing. Each site will offer something unique, including musical entertainment, refreshments or educational programs. There may be an admission fee at some locations. For more information, please call 973-268-3500 or visit www.essexcountynj.org.

The Essex County Park System was created in 1895 and is the first county park system established in the United States. The Park System consists of more than 6,000 acres and has 23 parks, five reservations, an environmental center, a zoo, Treetop Adventure Course, ice skating rink, roller skating rink, three public golf courses, golf driving range, two miniature golf courses, five off-leash dog facilities, a castle and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.