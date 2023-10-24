BusinessHolidayMaplewood

Halloween Parade & Costume Contest Is On for Maplewood Village October 31

The Halloween Parade & Costume Contest in Maplewood Village — hosted by the South Orange-Maplewood Chamber of Commerce — will take place on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, from 3 – 5 p.m.

The event features a DJ and costume contests. There will also be a photo booth, and merchants will be handing out candy.

“The Halloween Parade is a beloved SOMA tradition and the Chamber of Commerce is proud that we have been able to host the event for almost 30 years,” said SOMACC Executive Director Chris Dickson, adding, “We could not do it without the support of our members, as well our sponsors.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information email Chris Dickson at exectuivedirector@somachamber.org. For more information about the SOMA Chamber of Commerce, visit www.somachamber.org.

Enjoy Joy Yagid’s photos of last year’s Halloween parade and costume contest here.

Photo by Joy Yagid.

 

