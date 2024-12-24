Happy Hanukkah! South Orange-Maplewood Host Menorah Lightings Dec. 26

Congregations and township officials will be hosting two menorah lightings on Thursday, December 26 to celebrate Hanukkah — with one event in Maplewood Village and another in Spiotta Park in South Orange (Springfield Avenue Maplewood is coordinating with South Orange Downtown on the Spiotta Park celebration).

Maplewood Village/Dickens Village Menorah Lighting

Thursday, December 26, 2024, 6:15 p.m. at Ricalton Square, Maplewood NJ. Join the Maplewood Jewish Center in lighting the menorah and celebrating the festival of lights.

South Orange Hanukkah Celebration & Menorah Lighting

Thursday, December 26, 2024, 5 p.m. at Spiotta Park, South Orange Avenue & Kroll Plaza, South Orange, NJ. Celebrate the Festival of Lights! Join us for blessings, songs and the lighting of the menorah with elected officials and South Orange & Maplewood faith leaders.