Holiday Small Business Highlight: Renaissance Consignment in Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

Renaissance Consignment is a boutique shop on “Ridgewood Row”. Smelling of antiques and sandalwood, Renaissance Consignment sells second-hand vintage women’s apparel, home goods and furniture. A two-story business run by two sisters, Nancy and Jean, there is a myriad of products to shop.

Renaissance Consignment

410 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ