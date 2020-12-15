Business Holiday Maplewood South Orange

Holiday Small Business Highlight: The Framing Mill on ‘Ridgewood Row’ in Maplewood

By Ruby Sigmund access_timeDec-15-2020

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

A friendly and colorfully decorated shop owned by Rick Hauser, The Framing Mill is a small business on “Ridgewood Row” with customizable frames and at-home installation for artwork, as well as professional photo printing. Hauser allows walk-ins on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and appointments on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

Rick Hauser, owner of The Framing Mill
Artwork by Cat Delett

The Framing Mill features work from local artists such as Cat Delett (@catdelett) and Claire and Jeremy Weiss (@day19). For more updates, follow @framingmill on Instagram.

Artwork by Cat Delett

The Framing Mill

411 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ

Instagram: @framingmill

