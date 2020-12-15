Holiday Small Business Highlight: The Framing Mill on ‘Ridgewood Row’ in Maplewood

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

A friendly and colorfully decorated shop owned by Rick Hauser, The Framing Mill is a small business on “Ridgewood Row” with customizable frames and at-home installation for artwork, as well as professional photo printing. Hauser allows walk-ins on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and appointments on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Framing Mill features work from local artists such as Cat Delett (@catdelett) and Claire and Jeremy Weiss (@day19). For more updates, follow @framingmill on Instagram.

The Framing Mill

411 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, NJ

Instagram: @framingmill