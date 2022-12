The annual Holiday Tree lighting and celebration at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo in Maplewood will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 4-6 p.m.

The event will include: pictures with family-favorite characters, free hot cocoa and donuts, crafts and music — including performances by the Seth Boyden School 4th & 5th grade chorus and the Tuscan School 5th grade chorus. Tree will be lit at sundown. Contributions will be accepted for the Community Fridge.