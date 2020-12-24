Need a Last-Minute Purchase? Stuff Stockings With South Orange Village Gift Cards

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

A $25 value for only $20!

Give the gift of local this holiday season. By keeping our holiday spending local we not only support our beloved local businesses, we support our entire community.

It’s now more important than ever to support our local businesses, especially through the winter months ahead. These discounted gift cards make it easy for you to shop locally and keep everyone on your holiday shopping list happy.

Simply purchase online via paypal, or at one of the upcoming South Orange Holiday Markets. Cards purchased online will be mailed via USPS.

*Gift cards are valid only at participating businesses from 1/1/2021 through 3/31/2021 and available for purchase only while supplies last.