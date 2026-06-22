PHOTOS: Juneteenth 2026: A Celebration of Freedom in Maplewood

It was a beautiful afternoon on Friday, June 19, when Juneteenth, a celebration of Freedom was held at the Durand-Hedden House & Garden. Sponsored by the Durand-Hedden House along with the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, guests enjoyed performances by the Kamate Drummers, African line dancers, and gospel singers from the First Baptist Church, as well as poetry readings by Eric Shorter and Heru Stewart. Children’s author Brenda Williams read her book Worthy and Wonderful, while the children enjoyed bead making, coloring, face painting, and crafts in a special activity area. Inside the historic home, visitors explored a “Slavery in New Jersey” exhibit and an art show. Historical re-enactor Daniel Carton brought the past to life.