Sign up for the 4th of July Run Through Maplewood 

Kick off the summer and join the annual 4th of July Run Through Maplewood 5K to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

The race starts July 4 at 8 a.m. at 124 Dunnell Road in Maplewood, near the Civic House in Memorial Park. The entry fee is $35 for early birds, $40 starting July 1, and can be done online or on race day starting at 7 a.m.

The link to sign up is here.

Runners, walkers, strollers, families, teams, and competitors of all ages and speeds are welcome. The 3.1-mile course winds through the beautiful neighborhood streets of Maplewood, rain or shine. A race T-shirt will be given to the first 220 registered runners, so sign up early.

“We’re thrilled to host this fantastic community event once again and grateful for all of our supporters and volunteers, in particular our generous sponsor, Jill Sockwell Group,” said Laura Wallis, co-president of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association.

This beloved annual summer event helps to raise money for items that student athletes need, including equipment, entry fees, and travel expenses for national competitions. Please note, the race has an earlier start time this year—8 a.m.—in order to finish before Maplewood’s busy lineup of July 4th activities.

“Even though it’s the biggest athletics team at CHS, Track & Field requires no dues or fees,” said race director Tara McDonnell. “The fundraising that the Parents Association does with events like this helps to cover many of the costs for the team.”

Location: 124 Dunnell Road at Oakview Avenue, Maplewood

Entry fee

5K race: $35 through June 30; $40 July 1 and after

Schedule

July 3:

Early bib and T-shirt pickup available, locations to be announced.

July 4:

Race day 7-7:45 a.m. day-of registration/packet pickup

Race starts at 8 a.m.