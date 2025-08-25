Maplewood Sewer Bills Have Finally Arrived—With New Stormwater Fee

Maplewood Township has finally mailed annual sewer bills to residents — and they include, for the first time, a line for the new Stormwater Utility fee.

The new Stormwater Utility was approved last fall to fund infrastructure projects and deal with the impacts of climate change. Bills were first announced to arrive in May but were delayed. Per the township website, “although they are billed in the middle of the year, the charges cover the full calendar year of Jan-Dec.”

Note that sewer taxes are NOT included in property tax bills, and are paid by property owners — not by property owners’ mortgage companies as part of the property tax. Scroll down for information on how to pay.

The Stormwater Utility was unanimously passed by the Township Committee (5-0) last December after a public hearing where two residents said they supported the creation of the utility but questioned some of the specifics and what they characterized as a lack of robust information provided to the community.

The utility, which will be only the second one in New Jersey, will provide a regular pool of funds for annual drainage improvements and be funded by residential and commercial properties. Last fall the township estimated fees to range from $35-$175 annually based on the amount of impervious surface on a property.

The Township Committee had been discussing the creation of a utility for the last several years because of the increase in devastating storms and the township’s aging infrastructure, especially after 2021’s Tropical Storm Ida washed out roads, flooded homes and businesses and resulted in the death of a resident.

In September Township Committee member Vic DeLuca, who has shepherded the creation of the utility, said the township is projected to collect nearly $900,000 a year from the tax.

From the Township of Maplewood:

Maplewood residents, your 2025 utility bill ​(including a new line for Maplewood’s Stormwater Utility*) should have come in the mail this week. This combined bill is due August 25, ​with a​ 30​-day grace period (so, effectively September 25, 2025).



The easiest way to pay is with our online AUTOPAY system​ (https://wipp.edmundsassoc.com/Wipp/?wippid=0711) where you can also register for recurring payments. If you want to pay by paper check, please send two separate checks: one for your stormwater payment; and a second check for your combined other sewer charges.



(*Established in 2024, Maplewood’s new Stormwater Utility was created to directly address the impacts of climate change and the growing challenges of stormwater management in Maplewood. The dedicated Stormwater Utility fee is based on a calculation of impervious surfaces on each property, which contributes to stormwater runoff. To learn more about the ordinance, including its development, available credits and adjustments, and additional resources, visit our stormwater information page at www.maplewoodnj.gov/stormwater-utility.)