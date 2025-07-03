Supt. Bing to Host Virtual Ritzer Field Town Hall July 9

The following is from the South Orange-Maplewood Board of School Estimate:
Board of School Estimate Town Hall Q&A with Superintendent Bing
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The South Orange & Maplewood School District is considering options for a potential proposal to the Board of School Estimate. The district is reviewing and discussing district and municipal priorities related to athletic fields before taking any formal action. Please join us on Wednesday, July 9, for a discussion with Superintendent Bing and elected officials on the future of athletics for our students.
Webinar topic:
Q&A Board of School Estimate Town Hall Meeting w/ Superintendent Bing
Date and time:
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM
Join link:
https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/
Webinar number:
2331 500 1178
Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
Join by phone
+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
Access code: 233 150 01178