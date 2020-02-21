Obituaries

Memorial Service is Sunday for Short Hills Man Killed in Colorado Skiing Accident

Funeral services for a New Jersey man who was killed in a Colorado ski lift accident will be held in Maplewood on Sunday.

Jason Varnish, a 46-year-old Short Hills father of three, died of positional asphyxia on February 13 when he apparently slipped through an opening in a ski lift chair at a resort in Vail, CO, according to reports.

Varnish is survived by wife, Jo, his sons Cameron and Luko, and daughter Grace. A Memorial Service will be held on on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm at Prospect Church, 646 Prospect St, Maplewood; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Varnish’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Read the full obituary here. 

