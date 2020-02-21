Memorial Service is Sunday for Short Hills Man Killed in Colorado Skiing Accident

Funeral services for a New Jersey man who was killed in a Colorado ski lift accident will be held in Maplewood on Sunday.

Jason Varnish, a 46-year-old Short Hills father of three, died of positional asphyxia on February 13 when he apparently slipped through an opening in a ski lift chair at a resort in Vail, CO, according to reports.

Varnish is survived by wife, Jo, his sons Cameron and Luko, and daughter Grace. A Memorial Service will be held on on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm at Prospect Church, 646 Prospect St, Maplewood; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Varnish’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

