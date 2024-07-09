Obituary: Randi Ehrich Feno, Mother, Wife, Maplewood Native, Dies at 72

From the family of Randi Ehrich Feno:

BATH, PA- Randi Ehrich Feno, resident of Creekside Meadows in Bath, Pennsylvania, died in the evening of July 5th peacefully in her home around the comfort of family and loved ones at the age of 72. Randi courageously fought the battle of cancer for the past two years and will be remembered for being a pillar of wisdom and strength in her family circle along with the communities she resided in.

As many who had the opportunity to meet and speak with Randi know, she was a free thinker. She was not afraid to speak her own opinion as well as give realistic guidance and hard truths to loved ones. This was a trait she inherited from her family of origin. Born in Newark on March, 13th 1952 to Shirley and Melvin Ehrich, Randi grew up in Maplewood, NJ with her mother, father and brother, Bill, and had great pride in her community. She loved doing crossword puzzles and engaging in spirited conversations with her father, who died in 1997, and was extremely close to her mother until she died in 2022. Randi spent her childhood vacations traveling the country by car with her family. As a young adult in the late 1970s, she spent much of her time traveling the United States with friends seeing all the beauty our country has to offer.

Randi graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, where classmates are known for the creation of Ultimate Frisbee in 1968. She and her family were also longtime members of B’Nai Israel in Millburn. Randi graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s in business administration. She later had a long and tenured career with Lord & Taylor as a Manager of their Accounts Payable Department for department stores in the Tri-State area for decades until her retirement in 2014. She was known to her colleagues as an organized and fair leader.

In 2006, Randi married the love of her life, Joseph Feno, at their home in Shickshinny, PA. This began the journey of motherhood for her as Joseph had two young sons at the time. The boys could not have asked for a better person to join their family and she truly loved them like they were her own.

After Randi’s retirement, her memories were filled with fishing and small hiking trips with her husband. They also enjoyed many trips to farmers markets and local art festivals. Randi also found amusement as well as anguish as she and her husband watched every televised Penn State football and basketball game together and he would jump for joy when they won and bellow when they lost. Randi also served on different community boards as treasurer, and loved supporting the communities where she lived, whether that be in Maplewood, NJ, Shickshinny, PA or Towamensing Trails in Albrightsville, PA

Randi is survived by her husband, Joseph Feno, of Bath, PA. Sons Peter Feno of Wilkes-Barre, PA and Joseph Feno and his wife, Holly Feno, of Frederick, MD along with her grandchild, Caroline Feno. She also leaves behind her brother, Bill Ehrich and his wife, Patricia Ehrich of Monroe NY, her nephew, David Ehrich, her niece and nephew, Kathy Ehrich Dowd and Mark Dowd, along with a great nephew and great niece Jack and Maggie Dowd of Maplewood, NJ. She also leaves behind a mother, Margaret Feno of Freeland, PA. Riley, the family dog, will also miss her dearly.

Randi would tell her family time and time again not to cry or worry as she knew God has place in heaven for her. Even at the end she worried more about others than herself. She was and is a role model for how to live and how to say goodbye.