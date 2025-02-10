Columbia High School Scholarship Fund Remembers Carol Barry-Austin

The South Orange-Maplewood community continues to mourn Carol Barry-Austin, who died suddenly on January 26.

Barry-Austin, born September 9, 1953, was remembered in January by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race for her decades of work as a founding member and Co-Chair of the Schools Committee.

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has also shared a remembrance of Barry-Austin:

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our long-time trustee, Carol Barry-Austin. Carol passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 26. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, community advocate and volunteer. She had a strong sense of right and wrong, and worked tirelessly to better the communities of Maplewood/South Orange and the lives of the families in them.

For years, Carol carried out her responsibilities as Chair of CHSSF’s Selection Committee in a strong, fair-minded and even-handed way. She ensured that the process ran smoothly. She lovingly went above and beyond to make sure students, both CHS seniors and graduates, had the opportunity to apply for need-based financial assistance to continue with their education. With knowledge, good humor and grace, she helped shape the organization into a leading nonprofit in the SOMA district.

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund will honor Carol’s legacy by continuing in her footsteps. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Barry-Austin’s family has shared service information with the community as well. Carol’s memorial service will be held February 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew AME Church, 336 Oakwood Avenue, Orange, New Jersey 07050. A repast will follow at 1:00 PM at the Loft at SOPAC, One SOPAC Way, South Orange, New Jersey, 07079.