Harold Jaffe, 82, Maplewood Native, CHS Grad & Sandwich King

From Flynn & Son Funeral Home in Fords, New Jersey:

Harold Stephen Jaffe, 82, of Marlboro Township, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at JFK Hospital in Edison, NJ. Born on February 20, 1943, in Maplewood, NJ, he had resided in Marlboro for the past 10 years. He was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1960, where he excelled in wrestling. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country for four years.

After his honorable discharge from the Marines, Harold opened his first sandwich shop, “Sandwiches Unlimited,” in East Orange; it remains in business to this day. Throughout the years, he opened 25 more shops, building them up and selling them to his managers. Harold’s motto was always, “You eat with your eyes.” Out of that motto, the concept of huge portions was born. Harold continued to grow his business. He opened “Harold’s Pub” in Randolph, NJ, then bought the landmark “Clairmont Diner” in Verona. In 1985, he took a position managing the Carnegie Deli in New York City where he was a partner in “Har-Mil,” Carnegie’s meat processing and cheesecake factory on New York’s lower east side. In 1990, Harold left Carnegie and opened his first “Harold’s N.Y. Deli” in Lawrenceville, NJ. It was a huge success. He expanded “Harold’s” and opened in Lyndhurst and Parsippany, NJ. In 1998, Harold opened in Edison, NJ, where “Harold’s N.Y. Deli” still thrives today.

Harold always attributed his work ethic to his training with the Marines. “One foot in front of the other” was always his motto. His restaurants served millions of people who came for the outstanding quality and unprecedented huge portions. Harold was an incredible businessman and a person loved by so very many.

Harold was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Jennifer Scheuermann; his former wife, Lainie; his parents, Lou and Rose Jaffe; his sister, Janet; and his brother, Joel.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved daughter, Jessica Griscom and her husband, Rob, of Brown Mills; his grandchildren, Ronnie and Hannah Scheuermann; his partner, Ester Serrano; his long-time store Manager, Yvette Cuevas; and his former wife and life-long friend, Kathleen Jaffe, of Nyack, NY.

Private Cremation Services are under the direction of Flynn and Son / Mitruska Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

