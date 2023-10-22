LETTER: Bennett & Mazzocchi Are Best Suited to Tackle School District’s Challenges

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here.

My name is Sarah Connelly. I am the proud mother of a 6th grader and an 8th grader and have been actively involved in Marshall/Bolden PTA and SOMS HSA boards for years. I am excited to submit this Letter of Support for write-in candidates Jeff Bennett and Tony Mazzocchi for South Orange-Maplewood School District Board of Education.

After observing recent Board meetings that highlighted the District’s struggles to work with Dr. Fergus, implement the updated transportation plan and oversee the long range facilities plan, I became increasingly concerned about whether my family could remain in this beloved community that I’ve called home for over a decade. But on October 7, my apprehension was replaced with hope when Jeff Bennett and Tony Mazzocchi decided to enter the Board of Education election as write-in candidates. I cannot think of two people better suited to tackle the District’s challenges.

Jeff and I worked closely together last year as we petitioned the State because of the District’s unlawful conduct regarding student transportation. Jeff’s ability to collect and digest data and create wonderful dyads outlining time-saving routes was critical in forcing the District to provide additional transportation for families. Jeff’s skills, specifically his commitment to thorough research and reliance on facts, will be extremely important in his work as a Board member.

Similarly, Tony’s institutional knowledge of the District is critical in moving our District in a positive direction. Tony is a product of this District and a committed public servant. His work in different levels of education affords him a unique perspective about effective school board governance. Over the years, I’ve noticed that Tony prioritizes relationship building and deeply values collaborative work, two things that are essential for our Board to function.

Jeff and Tony’s prior experience serving on our Board means that they will hit the ground running on Day 1. I am confident that they will work tirelessly to partner with the District to ensure that we are providing the best education possible for our children.

I hope that you will join me in voting for Jeff Bennett and Tony Mazzocchi by writing in their names (and filling in the oval underneath!) on the ballot this November.

Sarah Connelly

South Orange