LETTER: Qawi, Arun & Bethany Provide Proven Local Leadership & Ethical Problem Solving

Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Read more Village Green election coverage here.

Dear Village Green,

We are happy to write in our support of Telesford, Vadlamani, and Joseph – the same slate as endorsed here.

Our district desperately needs calm and stable leadership experience, and we believe that Qawi Telesford and Arun Vadlamani should continue to lead, particularly at a time when our district is trying to right itself after an unsustainable amount of chaos and turnover. In their last term, they both worked diligently and heroically, bringing an attention to detail and adherence to process that we continue to need.

We believe Bethany Joseph’s longtime service to our community, including her local leadership experience at the South Mountain Y (a key family-serving institution), and her social work training together will deepen the BOE’s capacity to address our school district’s challenges with respect and care.

We have watched this team work together over the campaign period, and we are confident that their collaborative style and willingness to listen will benefit our kids, their teachers and our school community. Their slate represents a powerful set of skills: proven local leadership experience and the stamina and maturity to ground us in ethical problem solving. They have our support and endorsement.

Sincerely,

Alexis Karteron, Erin Scherzer, Keli Tianga, and Mia Charlene White