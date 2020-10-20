Malespina to Host Q&A on New Canvas System October 22

Six candidates have filed to run for election to the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education on November 3, 2020. Five people are vying for three full-term (3-year) open seats, while one incumbent is running to complete the remainder of a term. At the editors’ discretion, Village Green is posting press releases from local candidates campaigning for election. Read Village Green’s Election Guidelines here.

When the district decided to switch to Canvas as its new Learning Management System (LMS) this summer many parents and teachers needed training on how to use the program. Being a school librarian and technology integrator Elissa Malespina knew she could put her knowledge and expertise to good use and ran a training program for parents and teachers. It had over 500 people watch it live and over 1300 people watch have watched the recording. Elissa not only did a live step-by-step training on how to uses Canvas but she also made a livebinder filled with frequently asked questions, video tutorials, and resources that have been accessed by over 2000 community members.

These resources have helped many in our community feel more comfortable using Canvas and Elissa has even heard from many teachers who have thanked her for the training and resources.

Here is the link to the Livebinder filled with resources and a link to the training video: http://www.livebinders. com/b/2698926

Elissa will be available to take questions related to Canvas, the Reopening Plan, or any other topic this Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 P.M. when she hosts a Virtual Q&A. Register here: http://bit.ly/ElissaQA