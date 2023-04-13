McGehee: Trenton Needs Change and Experienced Leadership

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Tucker and Hall are running together and are endorsed by the Essex County Democratic Party. McGehee is running “off the line”. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting policy and candidacy statements from all candidates. The following is from the McGehee for Assembly Campaign:

Former Maplewood Mayor and Democratic leader Frank McGehee calls for change and experienced leadership in Trenton. McGehee recently announced a run for Assembly in New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District representing South Orange, Maplewood, the South and West Wards of Newark, Irvington and Hillside. Watch McGehee’s campaign video here.

“I’m running because the voters in Essex and Union Counties want and need change. The Covid pandemic changed everything about how we live, learn, work and play so I see this election as an opportunity to accelerate change so that our municipalities can thrive,” said McGehee.

McGehee was elected to serve on the Maplewood Township Committee in 2016 and re-elected in 2019. While serving on the Maplewood Township Committee over two three-year terms, McGehee was elected Deputy Mayor in 2018 and elected Mayor in 2020 and 2021 where he served at the onset of the unprecedented and tumultuous global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Change is not about sticking with politics as usual. Our residents deserve better than that. They deserve experienced and forward-thinking leaders who are about working for the people first, not political machines at the county or municipal level. And if we all vote on Tuesday, June 6th, that’s how we will create the change we need and wish to seek,” McGehee continued.

Widely recognized as “Mayor Frank,” McGehee focused on making Maplewood a safe, welcoming, inclusive, thriving and more sustainable community for its 25,000 residents and business owners.

McGehee’s signature accomplishments as Mayor and Township Committee Member include:

Keeping Maplewood residents safe : by partnering with Maplewood’s Board of Health and other agencies/elected officials at the municipal, state and county level to communicate facts with frequency and transparency throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. By the December 2021, 80 percent of Maplewood residents were vaccinated.

: by partnering with Maplewood’s Board of Health and other agencies/elected officials at the municipal, state and county level to communicate facts with frequency and transparency throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. By the December 2021, 80 percent of Maplewood residents were vaccinated. Securing Covid Relief : Including $850K in funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act in 2020 and an additional $2.6 million in funding via the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act in 2021 need to keep Maplewood Township operations up and running throughout the pandemic.

: Including $850K in funding via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act in 2020 and an additional $2.6 million in funding via the Coronavirus Response and Consolidated Appropriations Act in 2021 need to keep Maplewood Township operations up and running throughout the pandemic. Fueling Economic Development: Investing in Maplewood Township’s Business District by helping small businesses secure loans and expand their operations, creating parklets allowing local restaurants to remain open at the height of the pandemic and helping Maplewood earn state-wide participation and recognition in the “Main Street New Jersey” program

Investing in Maplewood Township’s Business District by helping small businesses secure loans and expand their operations, creating parklets allowing local restaurants to remain open at the height of the pandemic and helping Maplewood earn state-wide participation and recognition in the “Main Street New Jersey” program Initiating the first Master Plan in Maplewood in nearly two decades to re-imagine zoning and increase commercial ratables for the Township

in Maplewood in nearly two decades to re-imagine zoning and increase commercial ratables for the Township Setting new standards in sustainability by eliminating the use of plastic bags and rolling out new municipal recycling consolidation program

by eliminating the use of plastic bags and rolling out new municipal recycling consolidation program Increasing Maplewood’s participation in the 2020 Census from 2010 which positioned the town for more funding and services at the federal level

Census from 2010 which positioned the town for more funding and services at the federal level Changing the culture of policing in Maplewood following the events of July 5, 2016

in Maplewood following the events of July 5, 2016 Merging the Maplewood and South Orange Fire Departments to form the South Essex Fire Department, the first of its kind in the state

the first of its kind in the state Facilitating negotiations between the South Orange and Maplewood Education Association (SOMEA) and the South Orange-Maplewood School District to help bring all students, teachers and staff back to in-person learning safely by fall 2021

to help bring all students, teachers and staff back to in-person learning safely by fall 2021 Voting “yes” to support the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Long-Range Facilities Plan

Prioritizing racial equality, equity and inclusion to give underrepresented communities a voice including creating Maplewood’s first annual Haitian flag-raising ceremony and establishing Maplewood’s first Youth Advisory Committee

including creating Maplewood’s first annual Haitian flag-raising ceremony and establishing Maplewood’s first Youth Advisory Committee Getting out the vote for NJ’s 2021 Gubernatorial Election which helped Governor Phil Murphy win re-election by a narrow margin

for NJ’s 2021 Gubernatorial Election which helped Governor Phil Murphy win re-election by a narrow margin Calling for ballot reform on the Maplewood Democratic Committee to eliminate “party line” politics allowing for more leaders to get involved

