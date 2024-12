South Orange Recreation & Cultural Affairs and SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will host an Open House and a Lunch & Learn session at The Baird on December 10, ┬áto show older adults what’s available at The Baird this winter session. Classes include fitness and sports, creative and performing arts, and games and recreation. There will be demonstrations and opportunities to participate in some of the programs. To register, use the QR code on the flyer or call 973-378-7754.