‘A Friend & Ally’ — Remembrances Pour in for Late Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul

Following his death on October 21, testimonials and remembrances of Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul have poured in from community organizations and citizens alike.

In addition to the statement by Mayor Dean Dafis and Maplewood Township, the Community Board on Police lauded DeVaul for his role in transforming the Maplewood Police Department following the revelation of incidents of police brutality following the 2016 town fireworks and questions about use of force following the 2019 Force Report:

“He demonstrated true leadership by putting actual action behind the words of transparency and accountability. He ensured the Board had access to the department and data, and he helped foster our connection with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The Chief fully supported the social work program and was working with the Board to help educate the community on when to call the police to reduce bias calls. Even at times when the Board and the Chief saw matters differently, the Chief kept an open mind and always engaged in respectful dialogue.”

Other remembrances of DeVaul follow.

Maplewood Police Department:

The Maplewood Police Department is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief DeVaul’s family and friends. Chief, you are loved and will always be missed. Rest In Peace.

South Orange Village:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Our sincere condolences are with his family, his friends, colleagues and the entire Maplewood/South Orange community. Chief DeVaul will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace, Jimmy.

From Black Parents Workshop:

The Black Parents Workshop extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. We are heartbroken over the news of the chief’s passing. We were privileged to work with Chief DeVaul during a very trying period in the department’s history. Chief DeVaul spent many hours working with BPW to help restore trust in the department and a sense of justice for Black youth in the community. His regular meetings with BPW Founder Walter Fields allowed our organization the opportunity to provide input into reform measures the chief instituted after the infamous Independence Day incident. We considered the chief a friend and an ally, and we honor his integrity and character. Maplewood has lost a true native son and public servant. BPW is thankful for Chief DeVaul’s dedicated service to the community and join with others in expressing our grief and offering our prayers for his family.

Local photographer Claire Sinclair:

Maplewood’s Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, was at so many town events that I photographed. He always wore a smile, and while not a close friend of mine, he never failed to say hello and ask how my family was doing. I knew him since we were in high school. Sending love to his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed by so many.

Kelly Quirk, Chair, Executive Committee, South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

It’s no secret I met Chief DeVaul while advocating for reforms at the Maplewood Police Department. It’s not everyday someone regularly sits down with critics and advocates, seeks out their opinions and values it. When he invited me and several other rabble rousers to his promotion dinner, it wasn’t a calculated political move. It was heartfelt. Because he loved our town and wanted it to be better, and wanted to be a part of that change. And he was a big part of a lot of positive change. Thank you Jimmy. My thoughts remain with Chief DeVaul’s wife and family, and his extended family at MPD at this time.

South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:

The South Orange Maplewood Community Coalition on Race extends its condolences to Chief DeVaul’s family, friends, and the officers of the Maplewood Police Department during their time of grief. In his role as Chief, Jimmy DeVaul worked with the Coalition and the Community Board on Police to make positive cultural and substantive change in the Maplewood Police Department and in our community. We appreciated his partnership, honesty, and willingness to listen to different viewpoints.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees

Kelly Quirk

Abigail Cotler

John Kerner

Robert A. Marchman

Mikki Murphy

Nancy Gagnier

Seth Boyden School PTA:

The Seth Boyden PTA is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of Maplewood Police Department – NJ‘s Chief Jimmy DeVaul. He served the Maplewood community for 29 years as a police officer.

He had been working with our school community to improve pedestrian safety on the surrounding streets and intersections. At the October Public Safety meeting, Chief DeVaul requested that concerned parents reach out to him directly to have concerns heard. We will miss him and his efforts on behalf of the Seth Boyden community.

We offer our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

South Orange extends its deepest sympathies to the Maplewood community and the DeVaul family. Jimmy was a true leader, a deeply dedicated public servant, and a colleague and friend to so many. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew how fiercely he loved Maplewood and how proud he was of his department. May the many memories and good times bring comfort.

Rest In Peace, Chief DeVaul.

Former Maplewood TC Member and current SEFD Fire Commissioner Greg Lembrich:

Maplewood mourns the loss of our terrific Police Chief and proud native son Jimmy DeVaul. Jimmy was the leader our police department and community needed during difficult periods over the past several years, and could always be trusted to keep our town and residents safe. He was a strong advocate for accountability and transparency in the department, implementing many changes during his tenure (sometimes over objections from those around him) to make our police more representative of and more responsive to the people they serve. It was a pleasure to work with him during my 5 years as Chair of the Public Safety Committee, where I could not have asked for a better partner. I admired his integrity, honesty, humor, loyalty, and commitment. Maplewood owes him and his family a great debt, and I will miss him very much. Farewell Chief.

South Mountain YMCA NJ:

We are deeply shocked, saddened and heartbroken by the news of Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul’s passing. Our deepest condolences our with his family, his friends, colleagues and the community. Jimmy was a friend to so many, and we will remember with great warmth his incredible service to the Y and the community at large.

SOMA Action:

The leadership of SOMA Action was heartbroken to hear the news of the untimely passing of Maplewood’s Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Jimmy was an ally in our work, serving our community for over 30 years and welcoming our recent involvement in the Community Board on Policing. We mourn this loss along with the rest of our community, and send our deepest condolences to his family during their time of grieving.

SOMA Justice: SOMA Justice wishes to express our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Chief Jimmy DeVaul, as well as the entire community, at this difficult time. Chief DeVaul loved Maplewood and demonstrated that love by stepping up to lead the Police Department at a crucial time. He led during a time of change and sought to turn his beloved department into one that served the community more fairly and equitably. Chief DeVaul supported many changes that aligned with SOMA Justice’s efforts to increase police transparency and accountability, including advocating for the creation of the Community Board on Police, acknowledging the Force Report, supporting the hiring of a crisis Intervention social worker, providing access to data, and pursuing numerous cultural and policy changes that rewrote how the department interacts and communicates with the public, including scanner access and increased nixel alerts. While there is a long way to go on the road to justice, his leadership created a pathway for positive change. Chief DeVaul clearly loved Maplewood, its police department, and the entire community. He did not just believe that this town and the department could be better, he took action to make it so. May the memory of Chief DeVaul be that of a leader who did not fear mistakes but sought to learn from them. May his service to Maplewood be a reminder to us all that we can be part of progress, through transparency, engagement, and a deep love of this special community. Chris Dickson of Rent Party/BackPack Pals: Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Maplewood’s Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul. Jimmy reached out to me when he was appointed Chief. He had heard about Rent Party’s work and wanted to know how his department might support what we were doing. We met for breakfast and it was clear that he was just a genuine and sincere guy, who cared deeply about his hometown. Maplewood police still help BackPack Pals with deliveries if needed and Jimmy was always there if we needed something. I would run into Jimmy from time to time at Costco. He and his secretary Debbie would go there most Tuesdays to buy stuff for the station. We would chat about whatever was going on in Maplewood and I was always impressed by how much he took taking care of “us” to heart. He never took himself too seriously and had a sneaky wicked sense of humor. I’ll miss running into him at Costco. … Thanks for everything, Chief. This town’s gonna miss you.

This story will be updated as more remembrances are posted and received. Contact us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.