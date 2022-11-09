GovernmentMaplewoodPolice and FireTowns

Amid Uptick in Crime, Maplewood to Hold Virtual Public Safety Town Hall Nov. 10

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

The Maplewood Police Department (MPD), in collaboration with the Township of Maplewood, will be hosting a Community Conversation on Public Safety this Thursday, November 10 starting at 7:30 pm.

In response to resident feedback, this event will be held virtually. MPD will provide an update on recent incidents and ongoing investigations along with an overview of their response plan to the recent crime trend.  Residents will be encouraged to share their public safety concerns and experiences.

