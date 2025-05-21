MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Arrest Made in 2024 Shooting on Jacoby Street in Maplewood

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Nearly a year after a shooting on Jacoby Street, Maplewood Police Detective Bureau arrested and charged a 25-year-old Irvington man who is currently in New Jersey State Prison on unrelated charges.

On March 14, 2025, Jerry Menard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of handgun, defaced firearm, and certain persons not to possess firearms.

The shooting occurred on May 31, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Maplewood police officers responded to a report of shots fired Jacoby Street near Brown Street.

Officers responding to the call in 2024, found a 24-year-old Irvington man layng in the street, suffering with gunshot wounds. They, along with South Essex Fire Department EMS, rendered aid and transported victim to an area hospital, where he was treated.

 

 

