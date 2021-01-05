Authorities Charge Son with Murdering His 70-Year-Old Mother in Maplewood

Authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Maplewood man and charged him with murdering his 70-year-old mother.

On Monday shortly before 1 p.m., Gwen Avrut was found unresponsive with serious injuries in her home at The Top condominium complex on South Orange Avenue, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maplewood Police Department.

Gwen Avrut was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released any information on the manner of death.

The investigation is active, and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

See the full release below. Village Green is following up on this story.

Newark–Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a homicide.

On Monday January 4, 2021 at approximately 12: 56 pm Gwen Avrut, 70, was discovered in her South Orange Avenue home in Maplewood unresponsive suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:39 pm

Her son, Benjamin Avrut, 35, also of Maplewood,has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.