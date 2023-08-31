House Fire on S. Pierson Rd in Maplewood—No One Home, 2 FFs Sustain Minor Injuries

The South Essex Fire Department successfully extinguished a 2-alarm blaze at a home on S. Pierson Road in Maplewood overnight. No one was home at the time of the fire. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and wear treated at St. Barnabas’s ER and released.

According to SEFD Chief Joseph Alvarez, “At approximately 1:50 a.m. this morning, Maplewood Police were on their patrol. One of the Patrol Officers was driving on S. Pierson and came across the fire, called central dispatch and advised them that he had a structure fire. Units were dispatched immediately. Squad 32 from Springfield Avenue and Boyden arrived first and observed the fire as seen in the photos. They were met with that fire when they arrived.”

Alvarez reported that the captain on Engine 32 requested a signal 11 to bring “a couple extra companies to the scene right away. He saw a glow in the sky from Springfield Avenue. He requested extra resources immediately. Then, at the scene, he requested more back up.”

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation: “No cause or origin yet,” said Alvarez. “Still pending.”

Mutual aid was provided by fire companies from Union Township, Orange, East Orange, Montclair, Newark (an engine, ladder and battalion chief to cover the firehouse on Dunnell Road), Belleville and West Orange. “We had full coverage for both South Orange and Maplewood,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez made a point of thanking the South Orange Rescue Squad for “looking out for the FFs and providing rehab and water for the guys. They were there the whole time.”

He also commended the Maplewood police: “If that patrol officer was not doing his job, we would have had three houses burning by the time someone realized it. Hats off to the MPD. They are out doing their job. They are out doing everything.”

About his own firefighters, Alvarez said, ,”They pulled up and did an amazing job. Can’t say enough about them.”

Photos courtesy of SEFD:

