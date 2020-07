Two men assaulted and robbed a 22-year-old man waiting at the bus stop in front of the Maplewood Diner on Springfield Avenue on June 27 at around 10:45 p.m., police said. After taking his wallet and backpack, the two reportedly ran away on Chancellor Ave into Irvington. The 22-year-old man . . .

