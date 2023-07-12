MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Maplewood Village, Police Seek Suspects

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at approximately 11:27PM, the Maplewood Police Department responded to the area of the Village Coffee Shop located at 166 Maplewood Avenue, on a report of an Armed Robbery. The caller, a 28-year-old Maplewood resident, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two males at the rear of the Village Coffee Shop. Actor one was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a large red V on the back and red lettering on the chest area, black shorts, a full head covering, and white socks with Crocs. Actor two was described as a black male wearing an all-black jacket with a white or grey surgical mask. The male actors then fled Northbound on Maplewood Avenue behind the BCB Bank towards Durand Road. No physical contact was made with the victim and he was not injured during the incident. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident and extra patrols have been assigned to the area.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Baez at 973761-7920 or CBAEZ@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Porta Rossa, an Italian Pasta Store, Opens in...

PHOTOS: Maplewoodstock ‘Weather Bubble’ Mostly Holds for Successful...

SOMA Spotlight: Author, Music Journalist, Musician (and Maplewoodian)...

In Effort to Attract Teachers, South Orange-Maplewood Launches...

SOMSD Releases New 2023-24 Schedules for Elementary Schools

Realtor Allison Ziefert On How Summer Vacations Lead...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE