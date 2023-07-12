Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Maplewood Village, Police Seek Suspects

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at approximately 11:27PM, the Maplewood Police Department responded to the area of the Village Coffee Shop located at 166 Maplewood Avenue, on a report of an Armed Robbery. The caller, a 28-year-old Maplewood resident, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two males at the rear of the Village Coffee Shop. Actor one was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a large red V on the back and red lettering on the chest area, black shorts, a full head covering, and white socks with Crocs. Actor two was described as a black male wearing an all-black jacket with a white or grey surgical mask. The male actors then fled Northbound on Maplewood Avenue behind the BCB Bank towards Durand Road. No physical contact was made with the victim and he was not injured during the incident. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident and extra patrols have been assigned to the area.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Baez at 973761-7920 or CBAEZ@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV