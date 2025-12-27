Maplewood Police Blotter: Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Residential Burglary Incidents

From the Maplewood Police Department:

12/20/2025 Residential Burglary: On 12/20/2025 at approximately 0542hrs, MPD patrols responded to a Courter Ave residence on a report of a past tense burglary. The caller reported that during the overnight hours (3) unknown male subjected entered into the residence through an unsecured first floor window. The caller reported that no items were reported missing at the time of the report but believed that the target of the burglary was his (2) motor vehicles. The caller reported that his Ring Camera captured the male subjects exiting the residence and walk towards Norfolk Ave. The subjects were described as (3) black males wearing dark clothing and masks. Through further investigation (1) of the male actors was identified as Hakim White of Newark NJ. White was subsequently charged and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

12/20/2025 Residential Fire: On 12/20/2025 at approximately 2214hrs, MPD patrols responded to a Jacoby St residence on a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival all residents were evacuated and escorted away from the fire. South Essex FD, Orange FD, and Irvington FD responded to the location and were able to successfully extinguish the fire. All parties refused medical attention. [Read Village Green’s report on the fire here. Help the families impacted here.]

12/22/2025 Attempted Residential Burglary: On 12/22/2025 at approximately 0240hrs, MPD patrols responded to Collinwood Rd residence on a report of an attempted residential burglary. The caller reported that she had heard a noise coming from the downstairs window and immediately called the police. Patrols canvassed the property and observed that a first-floor window’s screen had been popped out and the window half open. Patrols confirmed that the window was secured by the homeowner and that the lock had been broken off of the window. The caller did not report any items missing at this time. Through further investigation (1) of the male actors was identified as Hakim White of Newark NJ. White was subsequently charged and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

12/22/2025 Attempted Residential Burglary: On 12/22/2025 at approximately 0628hrs, patrols responded to a New England Rd residence on a report of a past tense residential burglary. The caller reported that during the early morning hours he observed damage to a window leading from the patio. The caller reported that he did not believe his residence was entered but that a window screen had been removed. Patrols observed damage to the lower ledge of the window and the window screen placed on the patio table. The caller further reported that his vehicle had been left unsecured during the overnight hours and had been rummaged through but confirmed

that nothing was missing at this time. Through further investigation (1) of the male actors was identified as Hakim White of Newark NJ. White was subsequently charged and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

12/24/2025 Weapons Offense: On 12/24/2025 at approximately 2141hrs, patrols responded to the WaWa, located at 1511 Springfield Ave, on a report of a suspicious male. The security guard on scene reported that a male became irate when asked to stop leaning against the coffee station. When he was asked to leave the establishment, he refused to comply. The male subject, later identified as Micheal Reid of Irvington NJ, was advised to leave the establishment or he would be considered trespassing. Reid walked out of the WaWa and pulled his vehicle towards the gas pumps. Reid then exited his vehicle and began speaking with the attendant and continuously changing the amount of gas that he wished to purchase. At this time patrols observed a portion of a firearm located on the driver side floor, partially concealed under a black bag. The firearm was

later identified as a short-barreled shotgun. After further on scene investigation, Michael Reid was placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing. Reid was subsequently charged and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

12/26/2025 Commercial Burglary: On 12/26/2025 at approximately 0924hrs, patrols responded to 228 Burnett Ave on a report of a past tense commercial burglary. Patrols observed signs of forced entry to the rear side exterior door. The locking device was broken off and the door appeared to have been pried open. There were also signs of forced entry to a wooden gate leading to the rear door. This incident is currently under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.