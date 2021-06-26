Maplewood Police: Lights Were Off, Gates Unlocked at Underhill the Night of Fofana Murder

The lights at the Underhill Sports Complex were off and the gates were unlocked the night of June 6 when Moussa Fofana was fatally shot, according to Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul.

Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School junior, was shot at the complex shortly after 9:30 p.m. that evening and pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m. A 17-year-old friend accompanying him was also shot but has been released from the hospital. No arrests have been made thus far and an investigation is ongoing.

A $20,000 reward has been offered by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, with $10,000 coming from a donation from former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta, for information leading to an arrest.

The complex is owned and managed by the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

Issues of loitering at the complex were a topic of concern throughout the winter months into the spring, with Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez writing to students about it on March 22, following a number of sexual harassment and assault allegations that were circulating on social media among CHS students.

Sanchez wrote, “We/MPD will patrol Underhill Fields in the evening.”

In a recent interview, Chief DeVaul told Village Green that the Maplewood Police Department patrols Underhill or any school property upon special request, including after the recent sexual assault allegations. “We have no agreement with the district to patrol district property on a regular basis.”

“Underhill Field has a fence,” said DeVaul. “It is my recommendation that [the district] keep it locked and closed until such time as a proper security assessment can be completed and security measures can be upgraded.”

DeVaul issued another plea for the public to come forward and provide any information they have about who frequents Underhill Field: “Are there groups of people? When are they there? What do they look like? Where do they come from? What are they doing there? How or where do they enter the field?”

He continued, “It is very likely the public can help us identify people who frequent Underhill field especially in the late evening hours.”

When asked about lighting, patrols and security that night and in general, South Orange-Maplewood School District spokesperson Anide Eustache told Village Green, “We are not able to comment on ongoing investigations or offer detailed information regarding security matters as they inherently make us more vulnerable to those who may wish us harm. We are working closely with both the Maplewood and South Orange police departments to reassess and to ensure safety measures at the Underhill complex.”

Village Green asked who was in charge of district security at the time of the murder and now.

Eustache responded, “Dr. [Thomas] Shea’s position is still open to be filled. Mr. [Peter] Romain is not the acting Director of Security, however, he assists with directing security staff to parts of the buildings as necessary during Covid because no one else was in the buildings upon Dr. Shea’s departure. The Board’s Personnel Committee has been working with the Administration on updating Dr. Shea’s former position including upgrading it to full-time and adding [best] practices that directly support our schools.”

Dr. Shea served as Director of Safety & Security for the South Orange-Maplewood School District from the time the position was created in 2017 until his resignation in fall 2019 to take a the role of Program Director of Police Graduate Studies at Seton Hall University.

Romain, who is listed on the district website as Property Services Director, came under fire last October when the teachers’ union, SOMEA, blamed him for a surprise revelation that ventilation work thought to have been completed was not done.

Meanwhile, the homicide investigation is still active and ongoing, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Asst. Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly told Village Green on Friday.

“Detectives continue to interview witnesses and follow up on tips received from mostly local sources and through social media,” said DeVaul on Friday. “I continue to receive a nightly briefing on the progress of the investigation. We continue to work collaboratively with BOE and School resources who are kept up to speed on the investigation. I am hopeful that the now increased…reward for $20,000 will help motivate those with information to come forward and help not only the investigation but to help find justice for the families involved who need it most.”