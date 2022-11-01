Maplewood Police: Man Arrested After Breaking & Entering Springfield Ave. Apartment

From MPD Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi:

October 15th – October 31st

October 15, 2022; Larceny Theft from Auto: A resident of Hilton Avenue left his vehicle unsecured and sometime between the hours of 2000-0300 hrs. on 10/15/22 a laptop was removed from his vehicle.

October 16, 2022: Larceny Theft from Auto: On 10/16/22 an unlocked/unsecured vehicle on Lexington Avenue was entered and a wallet was removed.

October 20, 2022: Package Theft: A resident of Boyden Avenue had a package stolen from his front steps shortly after it was delivered. Resident reports seeing a black male walk onto his property and remove the package and was last seen fleeing in a Red Camry.

October 20, 2022: Motor Vehicle Theft: A vehicle left unsecured/running with the key in it was stolen from a driveway on Boyden Avenue while the owner was warming up his vehicle. Detectives eventually recovered the vehicle in NYC the next day parked and unsecured.

October 24, 2022: Burglary: A resident of Springfield Avenue was a victim of a burglary that occurred on 10/23/22 at 2018 hrs. At time of report an unknown person entered the apartment through a bedroom window and ransacked the apartment. Maplewood Patrol Officers while working with the caller were able to conduct a stop on a male on Springfield Avenue that our caller was able to positively identify as being on the property. The male was arrested on scene without further incident along with the proceeds from the burglary. Actor was charged with Burglary and released from Headquarters on a Summons.

October 25, 2022: Package Theft: A resident of Irvington Avenue reported a package stolen from his front porch after being delivered.

October 29, 2022: Motor Vehicle Theft: Owner parked his vehicle and left vehicle unlocked and running on Springfield Avenue and when he returned his vehicle was last seen traveling Westbound on Springfield Avenue.

October 29, 2022: Motor Vehicle Theft: Owner reports parking his vehicle in the parking lot of 1521 Springfield Avenue (Bank of America) and upon returning his vehicle was missing. Owner reports locking and securing his vehicle.

October 30, 2022: Theft from Motor Vehicle: A resident of North Terr had their unsecured/unlocked vehicle entered that was parked in the driveway of the home. Unknown juveniles removed keys from the vehicle.

In addition to the above events, there were Four shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.