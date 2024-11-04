MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Seek Suspect in Armed Carjacking on Elmwood Avenue

From Maplewood Police Department:

Press Release

On Saturday November 2, 2024 at approximately 9:30 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Elmwood Avenue near Meadowbrook Road on a report of a robbery. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that a driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox left their vehicle running while making a delivery to a residence. When the driver returned to their vehicle they were met by a male dressed in all black pointing a handgun. The suspect male then entered into the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was not injured in the encounter. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark, NJ.

The Maplewood Detective Bureau is still currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at (973) 762-3400 or e-mail WIsetts@maplewoodnj.gov. Residents can expect a higher presence of police in the area.

 

