Police: 2 Men Break into Fairview Terr. Home, Steal Two BMWs and Leave Other Cars

From Maplewood Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi

March 2nd – March 8th

March 6, 2023: Burglary: A resident of Fairview Terr was a victim of a burglary. On Monday, at approximately 3:30 AM, the home was entered by two males dressed in all black through an unlocked window located on the driveway side of the home. Once inside the unknown actors took possession of four set of car keys that were located by the side entrance of the home. The unknown males then removed all four vehicles from the property and fled with the two BMWs. The other vehicles were left on the street in front of the driveway. The family was not confronted in this incident and both vehicles were recovered by detectives.

[Here is the rest of this week’s blotter:]

March 3, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A contractor doing work at a home on Claremont Avenue reported, a black bookbag that was left in his unsecured/unlocked Ford truck was removed while he was doing work inside the residence. The vehicle was entered by an unknown person between the hours of 8:00 am and 11:50 am on Friday, March 3rd.

March 4, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Oberlin St reported that an unknown person broke several windows on her locked/secured Honda during the overnight hours while the vehicle was parked in her driveway. Victim reported several items were removed from her vehicle.

March 5, 2023: Motor Vehicle Stop/Arrest: On March 5 at 7:00 pm, during a motor vehicle stop, Maplewood Police Officer Perone arrested a 42 year-old male, Kareem Collins of Maplewood, NJ for Hindering Apprehension and for one outstanding NCIC Warrant issued out of Middlesex County. Collins was turned over to the custody of Middlesex County.

March 5, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Elmwood Ave reported that an unlocked/unsecured Audi and Toyota was rummaged through on March 4th at 10:21pm by two unknown males that had their face covered with facemasks. He reported that a set of wire headphones were removed from the Toyota.

March 6, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A Union resident reported items were taken from her pocketbook that was left in her unlocked/unsecured vehicle, that was parked in the parking lot of 684 Irvington Avenue. This incident occurred sometime between 7pm on 3/4/23 and 1pm on 3/5/23.

March 6, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: A Kia that was parked on Wellesley Street was broken into when an unknown person smashed out the rear passenger window to gain entry to the vehicle. Once entry was gained to the vehicle, the ignition was damaged by an unknown object in an attempt to steal the vehicle. This incident occurred sometime during the early morning hours on Monday, March 6.

In addition to the above events, there was zero shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.