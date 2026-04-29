Police Charge Driver in Hit and Run Crash at Newark Laundry Mat that Killed Elderly Woman

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Newark, N.J – Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda announced today an arrest in connection with a fatal two-car crash that claimed the life of an elderly woman in Newark on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Aides Benites Rivera, 45, of Newark, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Preliminary findings indicate Rivera was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Monday afternoon when it struck a parked vehicle outside the Ivy Hill Laundromat causing both cars to crash through the front of the business.

The victim, Ruth Benjamim, 81, of Newark, was seated at a table near the front of the laundromat when she was struck. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

These allegations are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

Meanwhile, South Orange-Maplewood Schools Superintendent Jason Bing wrote to District parents to explain the District’s decision to shelter in place during the incident. Below is his letter:

Dear SOMSD Community,

I am writing to follow up on the shelter-in-place implemented at Clinton Elementary School and Underhill Field on Monday, April 27, due to law enforcement activity in the surrounding area.

After meeting with local authorities on Tuesday, we learned that the incident occurred near the border of Newark and Maplewood. While the response involved the Newark Police Department (NPD), and not the Maplewood Police Department (MPD), the proximity to Clinton Elementary School and Underhill Field required immediate precautionary action. Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place was implemented to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and community members present.

This was an evolving situation. At the time, teams were warming up for a lacrosse game, with families and spectators already on-site, and several additional teams were practicing at Underhill Field. Simultaneously, parents were arriving at Clinton Elementary for dismissal, with both car and bus traffic actively entering the campus. In addition, the Clinton Elementary multilingual enrichment program, the Beyond the Bell program, and the YMCA aftercare program were all in session.

During a shelter-in-place, the following procedures are followed:

All students and staff are brought indoors or remain inside the building.

Exterior doors are secured, and access in and out of the building is restricted.

Instruction and normal activities continue in a controlled and supervised environment.

To maintain safety, accountability, and order—particularly as parents and spectators continued to arrive—we initiated a controlled release, meaning a supervised and orderly dismissal of students directly into the custody of verified parents and guardians.

Throughout the situation, MPD remained in communication with NPD and with Mr. Paul Morgan, SOMSD Director of Community and School Safety, who was on-site. Once law enforcement confirmed there was no imminent threat to our schools, the shelter-in-place was lifted and normal operations resumed.

We are grateful for the swift coordination and response of our local police departments and the professionalism of our staff.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

Mr. Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

The School District of South Orange and Maplewood