REPORT: Pedestrian Killed By Car That Crashed Into Laundromat Near Maplewood

RLS Media is reporting that a pedestrian was killed this afternoon around 2:30 p.m. when an out-of-control car crashed into the Ivy Hill Laundromat at 515 Irvington Avenue in Newark.

RLS reported, “Preliminary information indicates that a driver lost control of a vehicle during a crash with a pickup truck while inside the parking lot then slammed into the Ivy Hill Laundromat. Before striking the building, the vehicle hit a pedestrian who was standing outside the business, causing fatal injuries.”

Residents of Newark, Irvington, South Orange and Maplewood were alerted to the incident by helicopter traffic overhead. Some took to the SOMA Lounge Facebook group for more information, where one local resident posted the photo below.

Carmen Martin of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office replied to an email request with the following: “We will issue an update when we have information.”