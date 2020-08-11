South Orange Police: No Injuries in Armed Carjacking Near Valley Street

From the South Orange Police Blotter:

On Wednesday August 11, 2020 at approximately 9:15am, victim states while he was parking on Massel Terrace [located between Valley and Academy, 4th and 5th] he was approached by a male brandishing a handgun and demanding everything he has, including his Audi.

The victim turned over his wallet and keys to the Audi and suspect fled east on Massel Terrace. South Orange Police Officers observed the carjacked vehicle as it was heading east on South Orange Avenue, they engaged in a short pursuit into Newark where it was terminated.

A short time late, Newark PD reported the Audi was involved in a single car accident on Lake Street, Newark.

The victim states the suspect exited a black Jeep, prior to confronting him and the Jeep was later confirmed to be stolen out of Verona. The description of the carjacking suspect is a black male, around 20, wearing a dark color shirt. The driver of the stolen Jeep is described as a Hispanic male. The victim was unharmed and the South Orange Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.