South Orange Rescue Squad: We Need Your Help to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

From the South Orange Rescue Squad:

We know this is a stressful time, so we hope to relieve some anxiety by making you aware of what the South Orange Rescue Squad is doing to ensure the safety of our members and the community.

The South Orange Police Department, Fire Department, Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, and the Rescue Squad pride themselves on preparedness and training. We are working hard with our local partners, neighboring municipalities, county and state entities to learn the best practices to follow. The bottom line is you’re in good hands.

The Rescue Squad has implemented plans and procedures that follow the recommendations of the CDC to ensure safe operation, and we continue to source Personal Protective Equipment for our members. Agency leadership is meeting daily to review all updates from the CDC, New Jersey Department of Health, and South Orange Health Department to adjust our planning and response accordingly.

There is only so much preparation we can do. We need your help to stop the spread of the virus. As recommended by Governor Murphy earlier today, residents should remain home as much as possible. Not only does social distancing serve to protect you and your family, but it protects other community members who may be especially at risk of infection.

If you have any new, unused face masks please consider donating them so that our members and the other South Orange emergency responders can remain protected. If you can afford to during this uncertain time, monetary donations to the Rescue Squad are welcome via check made payable to “South Orange Rescue Squad” or online www.southorangerescuesquad.org/contribute. Your donations are used to purchase vital supplies to protect our patients and our members.

When you call 911, please ensure you communicate if any of the following apply to you or someone else in your home. This information helps keep our community’s First Responders safe.

Flu-Like Symptoms Fever, Cough, Sore Throat, Breathing Difficulty

Travel outside of the area within the past 14 days

Contact with someone that is a confirmed case of COVID-19

Thank you for your diligence during this hard time! Please remember to wash your hands frequently, cough into your elbow. With everyone’s help, we can put an end to this pandemic. Remember that the South Orange Rescue Squad will always be here to serve you when you need us.