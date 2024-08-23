Dog Days Return to Maplewood Pool September 7

Starting in 2017, the Maplewood Pool introduced one of the most popular and enduring annual local events for pets — the “Dog Days of Summer”.

This town-wide event is open to all Maplewood residents — and their dogs — and returns this year on Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per dog.

According to the Maplewood Department of Community Services:

Dogs should be friendly and socialize well with other dogs and humans. No fighters or biters. All dogs must be licensed and wearing their tag. Dogs showing signs of aggression will be asked to leave.

One handler can only bring a maximum of two dogs. Dogs must be on leash from the parking lot into the pool area. Please do not bring toys that your dog is possessive over; however, you may bring balls, Frisbees or other toys that they won’t mind sharing.

This event is for dogs to swim in the pool, not for people. Please do not bring your children with the idea that they will be able to go swimming; they will be disappointed.

Register at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program

The Maplewood Community Pool is located at 187 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, NJ.

The Maplewood Department of Community Services is located at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ. Contact (973) 763-4202.