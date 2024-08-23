MaplewoodRecreation

Dog Days Return to Maplewood Pool September 7

by

Maplewood residents are invited to register their pooches for a one-day-only, dogs-only dip in the town pool! Cost is $10/dog.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Starting in 2017, the Maplewood Pool introduced one of the most popular and enduring annual local events for pets — the “Dog Days of Summer”.

This town-wide event is open to all Maplewood residents — and their dogs — and returns this year on Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per dog.

According to the Maplewood Department of Community Services:

  • Dogs should be friendly and socialize well with other dogs and humans. No fighters or biters. All dogs must be licensed and wearing their tag. Dogs showing signs of aggression will be asked to leave.
  • One handler can only bring a maximum of two dogs. Dogs must be on leash from the parking lot into the pool area. Please do not bring toys that your dog is possessive over; however, you may bring balls, Frisbees or other toys that they won’t mind sharing.
  • This event is for dogs to swim in the pool, not for people. Please do not bring your children with the idea that they will be able to go swimming; they will be disappointed.

Register at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program

The Maplewood Community Pool is located at 187 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, NJ.

The Maplewood Department of Community Services is located at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ. Contact (973) 763-4202.

Related Articles

Maplewood’s 8th Annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest Coming...

Transparency, Communication & Baseball Card Infographics: Board of...

The Maplewood Foundation Announces Sept. 1 Grant Application...

Bing ‘Looks Forward’ to Working With Equity Settlement...

Don’t Miss Maplewood’s Backyard Movie Night, September 7

Long-Awaited Osteria LK Hosts Soft Opening in Maplewood...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE