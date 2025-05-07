Freeman’s Fish Market — And, Yes, Lobster Rolls — Return to Maplewood Pool This Summer

More good news for the Maplewood Community Pool: Not only are membership prices coming down — but quality food options from a local vendor will be available.

At the May 6 Township Committee meeting, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman announced that Maplewood’ Village’s own Freeman’s Fish Market, a local Black-owned business, is being awarded the concession contract for the pool for the 2025 season.

“Freeman’s Poolside” was the only proposal submitted, in the amount of $22,000. Per the resolution approving the contract (see below), the Maplewood Director of Community Services Melissa Mancuso “recommended the award of a contract to Freemans Poolside based on past experience.”

“It is the month that the pool is opening. This is so exciting!” said Deputy Mayor Malia Herman. She added, “Guess what’s back at our concession stand? Lobster rolls! Freeman’s is back. Everyone’s favorite. We’re very excited — our local business will be doing the concessions at our pool.”

The pool will open Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 24.

Early bird pricing will continue through June 2 for those who still seek to sign up.

Herman also noted, “We expanded the number of user passes that are going to be available for Maplewood and South Orange residents to join each others’ pools. Recognizing that with our school district’s integration plan, we have a lot of students in Maplewood going to school in South Orange and a lot of students in South Orange going to school in Maplewood, and we want the kids and the families to be able to join the pool where there friends are.”

Find out more about the pool and sign up for membership and pool programs here: http://www.maplewoodcommunitypools.org/

Watch Herman’s update here:

Download (PDF, 18KB)

Download (PDF, 20KB)