8th Grade Students Required to Confirm Residency in South Orange-Maplewood District

The South Orange-Maplewood School District has announced that all 8th grade students will be required to show proof of residency to the district.

In a March 13 letter to community leaders that SOMSD administration shared with media, Supt. Jason Bing wrote, “Residency confirmation is necessary for maintaining class sizes, assessing transportation needs, and planning the allocation of resources throughout the school year.”

Bing wrote that more information would be forthcoming at a Residency Confirmation Town Hall on Wednesday, March 26.

“This process will begin with an electronic records review for all students to verify their domicile within the district,” wrote Bing. “If any questions arise during this review, we will reach out to families and request documentation to confirm residency.”

Bing also sought to reassure families that their information would remain confidential and would not be shared with outside agencies: “Please know that any information provided will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely to confirm residency within South Orange Village or Maplewood Township. Once confirmed, no further action will be taken, and information will not be shared with outside agencies.”

As far as Village Green can ascertain, the last time the last time SOMSD preformed a Residency Confirmation process outside of initial registration was in 2011-12 when 10th graders were required to show proof of residency. Village Green has asked the district to verify if this was the last re-registration and will update this story when the district replies.

In 2021, the Board of Education updated its student residency policy, seeking to ensure that students are not targeted for residency checks based on neighborhood or other demographic information.

Dear Community Leaders,

We are reaching out to share information about our residency confirmation process. As community leaders, we understand that your constituents may come to you with questions. We wanted to provide you with these details at the outset to ensure you have the information you need. Please know that similar communication went out to our grade 8 students. Additionally, we will hold 2 community forums to share this process and answer any questions our families may have.

Our district is committed to ensuring that our resources continue to support students who reside within the boundaries of our community. As part of this commitment, we will be conducting a residency confirmation for our current 8th-grade students as they prepare for the next step in their educational journey.

Residency confirmation is necessary for maintaining class sizes, assessing transportation needs, and planning the allocation of resources throughout the school year. This process will begin with an electronic records review for all students to verify their domicile within the district. If any questions arise during this review, we will reach out to families and request documentation to confirm residency.

Please know that any information provided will remain strictly confidential and will be used solely to confirm residency within South Orange Village or Maplewood Township. Once confirmed, no further action will be taken, and information will not be shared with outside agencies. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and support in this process, and we look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition for all our students.

Please join us for our upcoming Residency Confirmation Town Hall on Wednesday 3/26, for further information in an open forum where we will discuss questions.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.

In partnership,

Jason Bing

Superintendent

FAQ

What is residency confirmation?

This is a process where the school district verifies that each child lives within the boundaries of South Orange Village and Maplewood Township. This process will begin with an electronic records review for all students to verify their domicile within the district.

Why does a district take part in this process?

Residency confirmation is necessary to maintain class sizes, assess transportation needs, and plan resource allocation throughout the school year.

What grade will this occur?

This verification process will take place for grade 8. Additional grades may be considered at a later date, before the end of the 2025-26 school year.

What if I have to hand in paperwork?

If the Registration Department needs additional information to complete their verification, they will email you a list of the documentation you need to provide.

What happens if I am unable to provide documentation?

All families must prove domicile to remain enrolled in the district.

What happens if my address doesn’t match?

You will be required to provide new proof of address or be referred to the registration office for follow-up review as per Policy 5111 and N.J.A.C 6A: 222-4.1.

What if I moved within the district and never updated my address?

Please contact the Office of Registration at [email protected], to provide updated proof of documents and confirm residency in the district. Please refer to THIS document.

What if two parents live separately?

As long as a custodial parent lives within the district’s boundaries, the student is eligible to attend the South Orange Maplewood School District. Please update all addresses so the district has the appropriate contact information for both parents.

What if my child will not be attending Columbia High School next year?

Please withdraw your child from the school by going to the main office and completing a withdrawal form. The form must be dated the last day of school after 8th-grade graduation. Once we have a signed withdrawal form with a release, we will send your child’s records to their new school.

What happens if I move out of the district?

Please withdraw your child from school by going to the main office and completing a withdrawal form. The form must be dated the last day of school after 8th-grade graduation. Once we have a signed withdrawal form with a release, we will provide your child’s records to their new school.

Will I be asked for any documentation to prove I am legally in the country?

No, legally we cannot ask for any documentation to prove a person’s status in the country. The district will not ask for this documentation.

Will the information gathered be given to other agencies?

The information provided will be used only to verify one’s domicile in the district.

It will not be shared with outside agencies.