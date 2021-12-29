Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Reorganization Meeting and Special Board Retreat

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

PLEASE POST

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Reorganization Meeting

January 5, 2022

The Board of Education will hold its annual Reorganization Meeting on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:30 pm using the online video conference platform. The Board will adjourn to a private session via the online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date. The community can view the public session by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below.

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Annual Reorganization

Date / Time: January 5, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2348 357 9234

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

________________________________________________________

PLEASE POST

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Special Board Retreat

Harassment, Intimidation, & Bullying (HIB) Training

January 10, 2021

The Board of Education will hold a public Special Board Retreat on Monday, January 10, 2021 at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ as well as using the online video conference platform to conduct annual training on Harassment, Intimidation, & Bullying (HIB). Action may be taken. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are required in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action may be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below.

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting – Board Retreat

Date / Time: January 10, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2333 223 8584

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary