Applications for CHSSF Scholarships Are Now Open for Seniors, Graduates

From the CHS Scholarship Fund:

It’s cold outside but things at CHSSF are starting to heat up!

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund’s instruction sheet and printable applications for the 2026-2027 school year are now available on the CHSSF website . Please read the instruction sheet carefully.

Since 1923, the Fund has provided need-based scholarships to CHS seniors and graduates. The grants can be used for two and four-year colleges and universities, trade and technical schools, certificate programs and even graduate school. Recipients are invited to re-apply each year for as long as they continue their education.

Representatives will be outside the main office during the afternoons of March 9-13 to answer questions and distribute applications.